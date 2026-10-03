All Elite Wrestling is back tonight.

AEW Collision is scheduled to take place this evening, live from Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky, airing at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

Advertised for the Saturday, October 3, 2026 show are the following matches:

* Kofi vs. Lee Moriarty

* Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Doyle

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Collision Results coverage.