All Elite Wrestling is back tonight.
AEW Collision is scheduled to take place this evening, live from Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky, airing at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.
Advertised for the Saturday, October 3, 2026 show are the following matches:
- * Kofi vs. Lee Moriarty
* Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata
* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Doyle
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Collision Results coverage.
Saturday #AEWCollision
8/7c/5p, TNT & HBO Max, TONIGHT@TrueKofi vs Lee Moriarty
1/3 of the AEW World Trios Champions Kofi will make his AEW singles debut when he collides vs ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty on Saturday Night #AEWCollision live coast-to-coast 8 ET/5 PT TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/gOYnJg4Lu4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 3, 2026