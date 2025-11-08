The road to AEW Blood & Guts continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

All Elite Wrestling is back this evening with AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas.

Advertised for the Saturday, November 8, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program are the following matches:

* Roderick Strong vs. Jon Moxley (Men’s Blood & Guts Advantage Battle)

* Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue (Women’s Blood & Guts Advantage Battle)

* Harley Cameron vs. Thekla (Women’s Blood & Guts Match Advantage Battle If Needed)

Make sure to check back here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for complete AEW Collision results coverage from Houston, TX.

TONIGHT! Find out who gets the advantage for their team in Blood & Guts LIVE on #AEWCollision! Tune in at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX! pic.twitter.com/ypgeAsuvMs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2025