The fallout from AEW All Out: Toronto continues tonight in West Virginia.

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from the Health Network Arena in Huntington, West Virginia.

Advertised for tonight’s show is Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander for the TNT Championship and a trios match with The Death Riders team of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia taking on Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard.

Additionally, tonight’s show will feature HOOK & Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith, Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart, as well as Anthony Bowens & Max Caster vs. Swirl (Lee Johnson & Blake Christian).

