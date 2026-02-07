All Elite Wrestling returns from “Sin City” for the second time this week.

Following up their live episode of AEW Dynamite at The Pearl in Las Vegas, Nevada this past Wednesday is tonight’s taped episode of AEW Collision, which premieres at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

AEW World Champion MJF will be featured on the show making exclusive post-match comments from this past Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite, where he lost to Brody King in a title eliminator, setting up a MJF vs. Brody King match for the AEW World Championship at AEW Grand Slam: Australia in Sydney on February 10.

Also scheduled for the 2/7 AEW Collision this week is a Parking Lot Brawl, with Eddie Kingston, Ortiz & The Rascalz vs. Big Bill, Bryan Keith & The Grizzled Young Veterans.

