It’s Thanksgiving, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from The Pinnacle in “The Music City” of Nashville, Tennessee for a special holiday edition of AEW Collision.
The following matches are advertised heading into the Thursday, November 27, 2025 episode of AEW Thanksgiving Collision:
* FTR to speak
* Ricochet to speak
* Mark Briscoe to speak
* Thekla vs. Tay Melo
* Daniel Garcia vs. Matt Menard
* Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* Continental Classic Gold League: “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. PAC
* Continental Classic Blue League: Roderick Strong vs. Konosuke Takeshita
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for complete AEW Collision results.
Happy Thanksgiving from AEW! pic.twitter.com/4xg7GaLmuX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2025