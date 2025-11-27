It’s Thanksgiving, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from The Pinnacle in “The Music City” of Nashville, Tennessee for a special holiday edition of AEW Collision.

The following matches are advertised heading into the Thursday, November 27, 2025 episode of AEW Thanksgiving Collision:

* FTR to speak

* Ricochet to speak

* Mark Briscoe to speak

* Thekla vs. Tay Melo

* Daniel Garcia vs. Matt Menard

* Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Continental Classic Gold League: “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. PAC

* Continental Classic Blue League: Roderick Strong vs. Konosuke Takeshita

