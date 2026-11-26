All Elite Wrestling is back tonight.

AEW Collision goes down this evening at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Omaha, Nebraska.

Advertised for the Thursday, November 26, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Continental Classic Gold League Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Nick Wayne

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Brody King vs. Ricochet

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido

* AEW Trios Championships: Dangerous New Level (Swerve Strickland, Austin Creed, & Kofi) (c) vs. Don Callis Family (Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, & Hechicero)

* Kasper Brothers (Jacob Kasper & Drew Kasper) in action

* Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) in action

* Athena & Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata & Mina Shirakawa

* Ilja Dragunov to speak

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Collision Results coverage.