It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Tonight’s taped show is advertised to feature Andrade El Idolo vs. Magnus, Davis & Doyle vs. Alec Price & Jordan Oliver, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Billy Gunn & Austin Gunn, Hangman Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata, Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart, as well as Kris Statlander vs. Isla Dawn.

For those who don’t feel like waiting, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Spoilers For January 24, 2026 From Orlando, FL. here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

