It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Peoria, Illinois.

Advertised for the May 2 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime program are the following matches:

* TNT Championship: Kevin Knight (c) vs. HOOK

* AEW National Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Mascara Dorada

* Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & PAC) and The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) and The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed, & Zachary Wentz)

* Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson & Ace Austin) vs. Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia)

* TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Anna Jay

* The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong) in action

* Skye Blue in action

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision Results coverage.