All Elite Wrestling returns tonight.

The post-Forbidden Door episode of AEW Collision is scheduled to take place at 8/7c from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Heading into tonight’s show, the only match advertised is Juice Robinson vs. Big Bill in one-on-one action.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.