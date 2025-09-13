The road to AEW All Out: Toronto continues tonight in “The City of Brotherly Love.”

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening with a new episode of AEW Collision, a taped show from this past Thursday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the September 13, 2025 episode of AEW Collision, which premieres at 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 5pm PT coast-to-coast tonight on TNT and HBO Max:

* MFJ to appear

* Max Caster’s Open Challenge

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Oku (AEW Unified Title)

* FTR vs. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington & Adam Priest

* Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia vs. Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

* Mark Briscoe to reveal stipulation for MJF match at All Out: Toronto

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Bowens (AEW Unified Title Tournament)

* $500,000 5 On 5 Women’s Collision: Penelope Ford, Megan Bayne, Skye Blue, Julia Hart & Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter, Tay Conti, Anna Jay & Kris Statlander

For those interested, you can read complete AEW Collision Spoilers From Philadelphia, PA. For September 13, 2025 right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com before tonight’s show even airs!

