All Elite Wrestling continues their residency at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania tonight.

AEW Collision takes place this evening live at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the September 6, 2025 episode:

* Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

* Don Callis & Kyle Fletcher to appear

* FTR vs. Adam Priest & “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington

* Mark Briscoe vs Konosuke Takeshita (With Win, Briscoe Earns TNT Title Shot)

* “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa & Harley Cameron & Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne & The Triangle of Madness (All Star 8-Woman Tag)

