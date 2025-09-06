All Elite Wrestling continues their residency at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania tonight.
AEW Collision takes place this evening live at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the September 6, 2025 episode:
* Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia
* Don Callis & Kyle Fletcher to appear
* FTR vs. Adam Priest & “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington
* Mark Briscoe vs Konosuke Takeshita (With Win, Briscoe Earns TNT Title Shot)
* “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa & Harley Cameron & Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne & The Triangle of Madness (All Star 8-Woman Tag)
