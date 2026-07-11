All Elite Wrestling is live tonight.
AEW Collision returns live this evening at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Roanoke, Virginia.
Advertised for the July 11 episode of AEW Collision are the following matches and segments:
- * Hamgman Page returns
* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* AEW National Championship: Mark Davis (c) vs. Mike Bailey
* AEW TBS Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Harley Cameron
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Collision Results coverage.
TONIGHT!
Saturday #AEWCollision returns LIVE to TNT emanating from Roanoke, VA!
Make sure to tune in right when the action KICKS OFF at 8/7c on @TNTDrama & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/o38gHwWdAm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2026