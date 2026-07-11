All Elite Wrestling is live tonight.

AEW Collision returns live this evening at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Roanoke, Virginia.

Advertised for the July 11 episode of AEW Collision are the following matches and segments:

* Hamgman Page returns

* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* AEW National Championship: Mark Davis (c) vs. Mike Bailey

* AEW TBS Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Harley Cameron

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Collision Results coverage.