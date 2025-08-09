AEW Collision is back tonight.
This week’s show emanates from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia, airing live at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.
Featured below is the currently advertised lineup heading into the August 9, 2025 episode:
* Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii (TNT Championship)
* ‘Hangman’ Page & JetSpeed vs. La Faccion Ingobernable
* Queen Aminata, Tay Melo & Willow Nightingale vs. Triangle Of Madness
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.
TONIGHT!
AEW World Champion Hangman Page teams with JetSpeed to face LFI, Willow, Aminata + Tay Melo battle The Triangle of Madness + Kyle Fletcher defends his TNT Championship against Tomohiro Ishii!
It all happens LIVE on #AEWCollision at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX! pic.twitter.com/7rt0FqKXIn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2025