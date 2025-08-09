AEW Collision is back tonight.

This week’s show emanates from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia, airing live at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

Featured below is the currently advertised lineup heading into the August 9, 2025 episode:

* Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii (TNT Championship)

* ‘Hangman’ Page & JetSpeed vs. La Faccion Ingobernable

* Queen Aminata, Tay Melo & Willow Nightingale vs. Triangle Of Madness

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.