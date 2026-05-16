It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Salisbury, Maryland.

Advertised for the May 16 episode:

* Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW World Championship

* Willow Nightingale vs. Red Velvet for the TBS Championship

* The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & The Infantry)

* The Opps (Samoa Joe & Anthony Bowens) vs. The Lethal Twist

* Divine Dominion 5-Minute Tag Team Eliminator

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision Results coverage.