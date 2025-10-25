It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.
Scheduled to premiere at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, AEW Collision is a taped episode from “The Lone Star State,” with a two-hour show from the Boeing Center at TechPort in San Antonio, Texas.
The following matches are advertised heading into the October 25, 2025 episode:
* PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Hook vs. Griff Garrison
* Hangman Page to appear
* Olympia vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Ace Austin vs. Bryan Keith
* Thekla vs. Mina Shirakawa
* Jurassic Express & Jetspeed vs. FTR & The Young Bucks ($400,000 All Star 8-Man Tag)
For those interested, you can check out Complete Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of AEW Collision (10/25/25) right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.
TONIGHT!
We hear from AEW World Champion Hangman Page, FTR teams with the Young Bucks vs JetSpeed and Jurassic Express and much more!
Don't miss #AEWCollision at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/kKaraVvtNj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2025