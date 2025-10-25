It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Scheduled to premiere at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, AEW Collision is a taped episode from “The Lone Star State,” with a two-hour show from the Boeing Center at TechPort in San Antonio, Texas.

The following matches are advertised heading into the October 25, 2025 episode:

* PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Hook vs. Griff Garrison

* Hangman Page to appear

* Olympia vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Ace Austin vs. Bryan Keith

* Thekla vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Jurassic Express & Jetspeed vs. FTR & The Young Bucks ($400,000 All Star 8-Man Tag)

