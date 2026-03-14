The road to AEW Revolution 2026 has one more stop.

And it takes place tonight.

AEW Collision airs at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from San Jose, CA.

Advertised for the Friday, March 14, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Mascara Dorada

* Lena Kross vs. Mina Shirakawa

* El Clon vs. Kevin Knight

* Mark Davis vs. Komander

* The Demand vs. Bang Bang Gang

* Triangle Of Madness vs. TBA

* Kris Statlander to appear

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Spoilers For March 14, 2026 right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Collision Results coverage.