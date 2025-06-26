All Elite Wrestling returns tonight for the second night in a row.

AEW Collision premieres at 8/7c this evening on TNT and MAX with a taped episode from the accesso ShoWare Center in Seattle, Washington.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 27 episode:

* Adam Cole (c) vs. Josh Alexander (TNT Championship)

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* FTR Faces Off With The Outrunners

* Christian Cage & Nick Wayne vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

* Brody King & Templario vs. Hechicero & Rocky Romero

* Megan Bayne vs. Vert Vixen

* Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision Spoilers for June 26, 2025 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage.