AEW Collision is scheduled to premiere this evening on TNT and HBO Max from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.
Advertised for the Saturday, September 12, 2026 show is the following:
- * Tribute to “The Butcher” Andy Williams
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Collision Results coverage.
Tonight on #AEWCollision, we remember and celebrate the life and the legacy of "The Butcher" Andy Williams.
Join us at 8/7c on TNT & HBO Max to celebrate Andy tonight. pic.twitter.com/d595ySlCey
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2026
#AEWCollision, 8/7c TNT & HBO Max – TONIGHT
A Tribute to "The Butcher" Andy Williams
All Elite Wrestling will remember and celebrate the life of one of the best people we've ever been blessed to know, "The Butcher" Andy Williams, on Collision tonight. pic.twitter.com/cps8RFYFmq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2026