AEW Collision is scheduled to premiere this evening on TNT and HBO Max from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.

Advertised for the Saturday, September 12, 2026 show is the following:

* Tribute to “The Butcher” Andy Williams

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Collision Results coverage.

Tonight on #AEWCollision, we remember and celebrate the life and the legacy of "The Butcher" Andy Williams. Join us at 8/7c on TNT & HBO Max to celebrate Andy tonight. pic.twitter.com/d595ySlCey — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2026