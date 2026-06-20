It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with AEW Collision from Sugar Land, Texas.

Advertised for the June 20 episode are the following matches and segments:

* Tommaso Ciampa & Chris Jericho go face-to-face

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinals: Athena vs. Maya World

* Adam Priest vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Survival Of The Fittest Qualifying: Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa

* The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) vs. The Lethal Twist (Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson, & Blake Christian)

* The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) to compete

* PAC in action

* Mistico vs. Dante Martin

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision Results coverage.