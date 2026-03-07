The road to AEW Revolution 2026 continues tonight in “The Old Pueblo.”

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max with this week’s episode of AEW Collision, live from the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona.

Advertised for the March 7, 2026 episode of AEW Collision this evening are the following matches:

* Swerve Strickland vs. Gravity

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* FTR vs. The Rascalz (AEW Tag-Team Championships)

* The Outrunners vs. Private Party vs. The Swirl vs. RUSH & Dralistico ($200,000 4-Way Tag)

TONIGHT! With just over ONE WEEK until #AEWRevolution, you don't want to miss Saturday Night #AEWCollision! The action begins LIVE at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/oxC3aTuxXw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2026