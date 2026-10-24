All Elite Wrestling is back tonight.

AEW Collision is scheduled to take place this evening from the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, airing at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

Advertised for the Saturday, October 24, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Best-Of-Five Series – Match Two – MCMG Lead 1-0: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

* Myron Reed vs. Swerve Strickland

* Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) vs. Wrathlander (Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron)

* Jay White to speak

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Collision Results coverage.