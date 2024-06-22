The road to AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 continues tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania this evening at 8/7c on TNT with the latest installment of AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program is Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage for the AEW International Championship, as well as Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator bout.

Also scheduled is The Patriarchy vs. Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson, Chris Jericho & Big Bill vs. Private Party, Samoa Joe & Hook & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Premier Athletes, plus The House of Black will be in action.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Allentown, PA.