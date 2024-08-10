It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas with the latest installment of AEW Collision.

On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night program is Swerve Strickland in an AEW Championship Eliminator bout against an opponent yet to be named, Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Bull Rope match, as well as Darby Allin & Hologram vs. The Premier Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese).

Also scheduled for the show this evening is FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Magnum & Truth Floyd), RUSH vs. Preston Vance, The House of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang with Christian Cage as referee in an AEW Trios Championships Eliminator bout, and Hikaru Shida will be in action.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Arlington, TX.