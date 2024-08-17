The road to AEW ALL IN: London 2024 passes through “The Lone Star State” tonight.
All Elite Wrestling returns to eSports Stadium tonight in Arlington, Texas, for this week’s episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT.
On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night program is FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) to determine The Young Bucks’ challengers for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships at AEW ALL IN: London 2024, as well as The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara for the ROH World Tag-Team Championships.
Also scheduled for the show this evening is the return of Eddie Kingston, who will address AEW ALL IN: London 2024, a new film by Toni Storm, TNT Champion Jack Perry will be in action, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. goes one-on-one against Harley Cameron in singles action.
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Arlington, TX.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2024