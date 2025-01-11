It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT, live from Akins Ford Arena in Athena, Georgia.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the January 11, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT:

* Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood

* Cope vs. Big Bill

* Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron

