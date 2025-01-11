It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT, live from Akins Ford Arena in Athena, Georgia.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the January 11, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT:
* Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood
* Cope vs. Big Bill
* Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron
Make sure to check back here tonight after the show for complete AEW Collision results.
