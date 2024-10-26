It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c this evening on TNT, live from the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

On tap for tonight’s show are the following matches and segments:

* Ricochet vs. Lio Rush

* Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade

* Anna Jay vs. Viva Van

* FTR vs. La Faccion Ingobernable

* Jay White vs. Shane Taylor

* MxM Collection vs. The Outrunners

* Nigel McGuinness interviews Wheeler Yuta

Check back here after the show on Saturday night for complete AEW Collision results from Cedar Rapids, IA.