It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c this evening on TNT, live from the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
On tap for tonight’s show are the following matches and segments:
* Ricochet vs. Lio Rush
* Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade
* Anna Jay vs. Viva Van
* FTR vs. La Faccion Ingobernable
* Jay White vs. Shane Taylor
* MxM Collection vs. The Outrunners
* Nigel McGuinness interviews Wheeler Yuta
Check back here after the show on Saturday night for complete AEW Collision results from Cedar Rapids, IA.
Saturday Night #AEWCollision is LIVE from Cedar Rapids, IA TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/GW2h4EVict
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 26, 2024