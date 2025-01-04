It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina tonight at 8/7c on TNT with this week’s installment of AEW Collision.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 4, 2025 episode of the show:
* Jeff Jarrett in action
* Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* The Learning Tree vs. Rated FTR
* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will appear
* Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Mark Briscoe (TNT Title)
* Private Party (c) vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti (AEW Tag Titles)
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Charlotte, N.C.
TONIGHT!
It’s finally time for the FIRST EVER #AEWCollision Simulcast on @TNTDrama AND @SportsOnMax LIVE featuring a night of wall to wall AEW action LIVE from Charlotte, NC at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/jeA1rCHsHT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 4, 2025