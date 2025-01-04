It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina tonight at 8/7c on TNT with this week’s installment of AEW Collision.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 4, 2025 episode of the show:

* Jeff Jarrett in action

* Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* The Learning Tree vs. Rated FTR

* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will appear

* Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Mark Briscoe (TNT Title)

* Private Party (c) vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti (AEW Tag Titles)

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Charlotte, N.C.