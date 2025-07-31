All Elite Wrestling returns tonight.

The latest weekly episode of AEW Collision is scheduled to premiere this evening at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from the Bank Byline Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 31, 2025 episode:

* Kris Statlander in action

* Willow Nightingale vs. Thekla

* Dustin Rhodes (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher (TNT Title Street Fight)

* FTR vs. Bang Bang Gang (AEW Tag Title Eliminator Tournament)

* Brody King & Bandido vs. Gates Of Agony (AEW Tag Title Eliminator Tournament)

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Chicago, IL.