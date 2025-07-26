The road to AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 continues tonight in “The Windy City.”

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max with this week’s episode of AEW Collision from the Bank Byline Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 26, 2025 episode:

* Dustin Rhodes (c) vs. Lee Moriarty (TNT Championship)

* Athena (c) vs. Alex Windsor (ROH Women’s Championship)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage.