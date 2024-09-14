It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c tonight on TNT with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Featured below is the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the September 14 episode of the show:

* TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Christopher Daniels

* The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly) & Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos & Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ari Daivari)

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Henry

* Robyn Renegade vs. Queen Aminata

* Komander & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. TBA

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb

* Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

* FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

For complete spoilers for tonight’s show before it airs, click here.

Check back here tonight for complete AEW Collision results.