All Elite Wrestling returns for the second straight night at the Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, Michigan for a special Thursday night episode of AEW Collision on TBS and MAX.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the May 8, 2025 episode:
* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico
* Anthony Bowens vs. Lee Johnson
* Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander
* Daniel Garcia vs. Cash Wheeler or Dax Harwood
