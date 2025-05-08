It’s Thursday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns for the second straight night at the Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, Michigan for a special Thursday night episode of AEW Collision on TBS and MAX.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the May 8, 2025 episode:

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico

* Anthony Bowens vs. Lee Johnson

* Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

* Daniel Garcia vs. Cash Wheeler or Dax Harwood

Make sure to check back here tonight for live AEW Collision results.