It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight on TNT and MAX with a new taped episode of AEW Collision from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the May 31, 2025 episode:

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Anthony Bowens (AEW Continental Title Eliminator)

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander (AEW International Title Qualifier)

* Mascara Dorada vs. Hechicero (AEW International Title Qualifier)

* Don Callis Family vs. Paragon & Tomohiro Ishii

* Skye Blue vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Le Faccion Ingobernable vs. Top Flight & AR Fox

* We’ll hear from FTR

* Gates Of Agony will be in action

For those interested, you can read complete AEW Collision Spoilers For May 31, 2025 right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com before the show even airs.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage.