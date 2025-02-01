It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW Collision on TNT program, a taped show this week from the Propst Arena at Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 1, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program:

* Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Kyle O’Reilly (TNT Title)

* FTR vs. Death Riders (Mid-South Street Fight)

* Learning Tree vs. The Outrunners

* Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian

* Harley Cameron vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Max Caster’s Open Challenge

* The Beast Mortos vs. TBA

* Megan Bayne vs. TBA

* We’ll hear from “Timeless” Toni Storm

For those interested, you can check out detailed AEW Collision Spoilers For Episode Airing On February 1, 2025 before tonight’s taped show even airs.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.