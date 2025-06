AEW returns to Washington tonight.

Scheduled for 8/7c on TNT and MAX live from the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington is the latest episode of AEW Collision.

Advertised for the June 21, 2025 episode:

* Jon Moxley vs. AR Fox

* “Timeless” Toni Storm to appear

* Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor

* Thunder Rosa & Tay Conti & Anna Jay & Queen Aminata vs. Athena & Thekla & Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results.