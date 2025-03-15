It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight, live at 8/7c on TNT and MAX with this week’s episode of AEW Collision from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the March 15, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Saturday night program:

* Megan Bayne vs. Thunder Rosa

* Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. FTR

* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis

* AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.