All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT and MAX with this week’s episode of AEW Collision, which emanates live from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the March 29, 2025 episode of the show:
* Top Flight vs. Learning Tree
* Jay White vs. Kevin Knight
* Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Mercedes Mone in action
* Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata
TONIGHT!#AEWDynasty is just over a week away, so make sure to tune in LIVE for #AEWCollision at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax! pic.twitter.com/EL9ioRcvad
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 29, 2025