It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT and MAX with this week’s episode of AEW Collision, which emanates live from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the March 29, 2025 episode of the show:

* Top Flight vs. Learning Tree

* Jay White vs. Kevin Knight

* Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Mercedes Mone in action

* Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results.