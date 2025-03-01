The road to AEW Revolution 2025 continues winding down tonight in “The Golden State.”
AEW Collision returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT and MAX, live from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 1, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Saturday night program:
* Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole (TNT Title)
* We’ll hear from Kenny Omega
* An update on “Timeless” Toni Storm
* FTR vs. Undisputed Kingdom
* Powerhouse Hobbs & Bandido vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
