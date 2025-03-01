The road to AEW Revolution 2025 continues winding down tonight in “The Golden State.”

AEW Collision returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT and MAX, live from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 1, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Saturday night program:

* Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole (TNT Title)

* We’ll hear from Kenny Omega

* An update on “Timeless” Toni Storm

* FTR vs. Undisputed Kingdom

* Powerhouse Hobbs & Bandido vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

