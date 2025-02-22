The road to AEW Revolution 2025 continues tonight in “The Valley of the Sun.”

AEW Collision returns this evening at 8/7c on TNT and MAX with a taped show from the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 22, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Saturday night program:

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido (ROH Title)

* Death Riders (c) vs. Daniel Garcia & Team 2point0 (AEW Trios Titles)

* The Murder Machines will be in action

* Gabe Kidd vs. The Butcher

* Max Caster’s Open Challenge

* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

* Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

* Harley Cameron will speak

