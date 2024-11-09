It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island for this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s show:

* Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox

* Kris Statlander in action

* House of Black vs. Iron Savages

* Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos

* TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Action Andretti

* AEW World Trios Championships: Death Riders (c) vs. The Conglomeration

* AEW Full Gear Tag Team Championship Qualifying: The Outrunners vs. Top Flight

Make sure to join us here tonight for complete AEW Collision results.