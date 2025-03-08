The road to AEW Revolution 2025 begins winding down tonight in “The Golden State.”
AEW Collision returns this evening with a taped episode from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, at 8/7c on TNT and MAX with the “go-home show” for their pay-per-view on Sunday night.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 8, 2025 episode of the show:
* Hologram vs. Dralistico
* Harley Cameron in action
* Cope and Kenny Omega set to speak
* Momo Watanabe vs. Serena Deeb
* TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Lee Moriarty
