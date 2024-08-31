It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TNT program are the following matches:

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

* Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, & Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos, Lee Moriarty, & Johnny TV

* Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata

