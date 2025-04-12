It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. for this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT and MAX.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the April 12, 2025 episode:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal: Athena vs. Harley Cameron

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal: Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal: Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian

* Fans will hear from FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

* Megan Bayne in action

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage.