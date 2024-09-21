It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. this evening, Saturday, September 21, 2024, with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program is Darby Allin vs. Evil Uno of The Dark Order in singles action, as well as AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May in non-title singles action against Lady Frost.

The show this evening will also include FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), HOOK & The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, RUSH & Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) in an All-Star 10-Man match, as well as Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) in a Bunkhouse Brawl for the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

Make sure to check back here tonight after the show for complete AEW Collision results from Springfield, MA.