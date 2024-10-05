It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling continues the road to AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 with the latest installment of their weekly AEW Collision series.
On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program is the following:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Three-Way: Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)
* Darby Allin vs. Johnny TV
* The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly) (with Mark Briscoe & Rocky Romero) vs. Premier Athletes (Ari Daivari & Tony Nese) (with “Smart” Mark Sterling & Josh Woods)
* Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora
* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)
* Wheeler Yuta vs. BEEF
* Kris Statlander in action
* Hologram vs. Komander vs. Nick Wayne vs. Action Andretti
