It’s Thursday, and this week, you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is once again back from the Masonic Temple Theater for the second night in a row, as a special Thursday night episode of AEW Collision airs at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

Advertised for the July 30, 2026 episode of the weekly show are the following matches:

* Will Ospreay vs. Daniel Garcia

* The Death Riders vs. Bang Bang Gang

* Hazuki & The Brawling Birds vs. Athena, Diamante, & Billie Starkz

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for complete AEW Collision Results coverage.

Thursday #AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT & HBO Max

TOMORROW NIGHT, 7/30!@WillOspreay vs Daniel Garcia

After getting BLASTED with a Hidden Blade by Will Ospreay on #AEWDynamite, Garcia will COLLIDE vs the now former Death Rider, Will Ospreay, LIVE on TNT, TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/OFmVnJdmoy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026