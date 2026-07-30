It’s Thursday, and this week, you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling is once again back from the Masonic Temple Theater for the second night in a row, as a special Thursday night episode of AEW Collision airs at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.
Advertised for the July 30, 2026 episode of the weekly show are the following matches:
- * Will Ospreay vs. Daniel Garcia
* The Death Riders vs. Bang Bang Gang
* Hazuki & The Brawling Birds vs. Athena, Diamante, & Billie Starkz
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for complete AEW Collision Results coverage.
Thursday #AEWCollision
8/7c, TNT & HBO Max
TOMORROW NIGHT, 7/30!@WillOspreay vs Daniel Garcia
After getting BLASTED with a Hidden Blade by Will Ospreay on #AEWDynamite, Garcia will COLLIDE vs the now former Death Rider, Will Ospreay, LIVE on TNT, TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/OFmVnJdmoy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026
Thursday #AEWCollision
8/7c TNT & HBO Max
TOMORROW 7/30@JonMoxley/@ClaudioCSRO/@BASTARDPAC/@WheelerYuta vs Juice Robinson/@TheAustinGunn/@ColtenGunn/@The_Ace_Austin
Bang Bang Gang want revenge for the Death Riders getting involved in the fight vs The Dogs. They collide TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/cmj9xUDFy0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026
Thursday #AEWCollision
8/7c TNT & HBO Max
TOMORROW, 7/30
Alex Windsor/@jmehytr/@0929_hazuki vs @AthenaPalmer_FG/@DiamanteLAX/@BillieStarkz
Athena wanted a 3-on-3 Match vs the Birds, so Hayter called on her former Oedo Tai stablemate HAZUKI! They COLLIDE in a Trios Match TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Et9DSb1zFJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026