The road to AEW Dynasty 2025 begins winding down tonight in Peoria, Illinois.
All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on TNT and MAX with a taped episode of AEW Collision, which serves as the “go-home show” for Sunday night’s pay-per-view event.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Friday, April 5, 2025 episode of AEW Collision from Peoria, Illinois:
* Cash Wheeler vs. PAC
* Max Caster Open Challenge
* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico
* Top Flight vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti
* Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole sit-down interview
* Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Athena & Julia Hart
* Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii
For those interested, check out complete spoilers for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision (4/5/25).
Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage.
TONIGHT!#AEWDynasty is TOMORROW! Tune in for the FINAL #AEWCollision before Sunday’s PPV at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama & @SportsOnMax! pic.twitter.com/3pS4yuPXnJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 5, 2025