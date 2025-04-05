The road to AEW Dynasty 2025 begins winding down tonight in Peoria, Illinois.

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on TNT and MAX with a taped episode of AEW Collision, which serves as the “go-home show” for Sunday night’s pay-per-view event.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the Friday, April 5, 2025 episode of AEW Collision from Peoria, Illinois:

* Cash Wheeler vs. PAC

* Max Caster Open Challenge

* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico

* Top Flight vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

* Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole sit-down interview

* Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Athena & Julia Hart

* Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii

For those interested, check out complete spoilers for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision (4/5/25).

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage.