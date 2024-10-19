It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California with a taped episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s show:

* Ricochet vs. AR Fox

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Atlantis Jr.

* Orange Cassidy vs. Bulk Bronson

* Jamie Hayter vs. TBA

* Daniel Garcia & Private Party vs. Premier Athletes

* Harley Cameron vs. Kris Statlander

* House of Black vs. TBA

* The Outrunners vs. La Faccion Ingobernable

* AEW Trios Titles: Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC (c) vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti

Check back here after the show tonight for complete AEW Collision results.