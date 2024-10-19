It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns from the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California with a taped episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s show:
* Ricochet vs. AR Fox
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Atlantis Jr.
* Orange Cassidy vs. Bulk Bronson
* Jamie Hayter vs. TBA
* Daniel Garcia & Private Party vs. Premier Athletes
* Harley Cameron vs. Kris Statlander
* House of Black vs. TBA
* The Outrunners vs. La Faccion Ingobernable
* AEW Trios Titles: Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC (c) vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti
