All Elite Wrestling returns to the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, for the second night in a row this evening.

The company will tape matches and segments tonight for the August 16, 2025 episode of the weekly AEW Collision show.

Advertised for the taping this evening for the 8/16 show, which premieres at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, are the following matches:

* Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight vs Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

* Nigel McGuinness vs. Hechicero vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty (IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator For Forbidden Door: London)

Make sure to check back here this evening for complete AEW Collision spoilers for August 16, 2025.

#AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT + HBO Max

This Saturday, 8/16! JetSpeed vs @JonMoxley + @WheelerYuta@Jet2Flyy + @SpeedballBailey have gone toe to toe w/Jon Moxley on Dynamite in singles matches. Will the combined power of JetSpeed be enough to stop Mox + Yuta, This Saturday? pic.twitter.com/LzRQc6NJID — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2025