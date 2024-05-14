The viewership numbers are in for the May 11th editions of AEW Collision & AEW Rampage.

According to WrestleNomics, Collision drew 378,000 viewers and scored a 0.12 in the 18-49 demographic. Rampage, which aired immediately after, pulled in 324,000 viewers and scored a 0.11 in the key demo. Both shows were down from previous weeks as AEW was going head to head with the Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche NHL Playoff Game. Overall, Collision ranked 14th on the night in the key demographic.

Collision featured Adam Copeland defending the TNT Championship against Kyle O’Reilly, as well as The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli) taking on Top Flight. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.