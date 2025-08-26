The numbers are in for the August 23, 2025 episode of AEW Collision.

According to Programming Insider, the August 23 episode of AEW Collision, which aired at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, drew 281,000 viewers, down from the 286,000 viewers who tuned into the show the previous week on August 16.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, the 8/23 edition of AEW Collision on TNT scored a 0.07 rating, up slightly from the 8/16 show, which pulled in a 0.06 rating in the key demo.

Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision was the final ‘go-home show’ for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view, which took place less than 24 hours later.

The above numbers do not include the viewers who tuned in to the live simulcast of AEW Collision, which streamed via HBO Max.